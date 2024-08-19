Today is first supermoon of this year, also a blue moon

NASA said these moons are the biggest and brightest of the year, which adds to public interest.

It’s also a blue moon. Although NASA said the moon will not look blue, as the third full moon in a season with four full moons, it is called a blue moon. Since the 1940s, the term blue moon also has been used for the second full moon in a month that has two full moons.

Today’s supermoon also is the the first of four consecutive supermoons this year with full moons in September and October virtually tied for the closest of the year.

As the full moon for August, it also is known as the sturgeon moon, named by the Algonquin tribes in what is now the northeastern U.S. for the large fish that were more easily caught this time of year in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water.