journal-news logo
X

Titanic disaster at 110: The world’s only Titanic museum was once housed in an isolated Sidney, Ohio building

Dayton Daily News photo of the former Titanic museum in Sidney, Ohio from March 14, 1987.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News photo of the former Titanic museum in Sidney, Ohio from March 14, 1987.

Local News
By Staff Report
1 hour ago

One of the world’s few collections of Titanic memorabilia was once housed in Sidney, Ohio.

In March 1987, artist and teacher John Whitman opened the Titanic Memorial Museum in Sidney at 10741 Russell Rd. in a space it shared with his Artist Cove Institute.

» PHOTOS: RMS Titanic sinks on April 15, 1912

The museum was the world’s only facility dedicated solely to the ship that famously sank on April 15, 1912. The Associated Press began a story about the museum’s opening with, “In the middle of a cornfield in western Ohio ...”

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News story from March 14, 1987 covering the Titanic museum in Sidney, Ohio.

Dayton Daily News story from March 14, 1987 covering the Titanic museum in Sidney, Ohio.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News story from March 14, 1987 covering the Titanic museum in Sidney, Ohio.

Among the 3,200 items in nine rooms related to the Titanic in the museum included a tea set used by the ship saved by one of the passengers, an original ticket, the blueprints of the ship’s insides. Stopped clocks hanging on the walls signified different key moments in the sinking process.

Whitman’s efforts included visiting survivors, visiting Europe regularly to give talks about the disaster, attending the opening of a safe that was found on the ocean floor at the invitation of the French government.

“I eat, drink and sleep this story,” Whitman once said of his museum that housed materials that took him 34 years to collect.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News story from Dec. 29, 1990 covering the Titanic museum in Sidney, Ohio.

Dayton Daily News story from Dec. 29, 1990 covering the Titanic museum in Sidney, Ohio.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News story from Dec. 29, 1990 covering the Titanic museum in Sidney, Ohio.

The museum stayed open for more than seven years, until Whitman sold its contents to a company that operated a traveling exhibition of Titanic memorabilia in April 1994.

When it happened, the coverage of the Titanic disaster dominated the front pages for days after it happened. Here’s a look at Dayton Daily News front pages from that week.

April 15, 1912

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 15, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Dayton Daily News front page from April 15, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 15, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 16, 1912

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 16, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Dayton Daily News front page from April 16, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 16, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 17, 1912

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 17, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Dayton Daily News front page from April 17, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 17, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 18, 1912

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 18, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Dayton Daily News front page from April 18, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 18, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 19, 1912

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 19, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Dayton Daily News front page from April 19, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 19, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 20, 1912

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 20, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Dayton Daily News front page from April 20, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Daily News front page from April 20, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

In Other News
1
JUST IN: More Grammy winners set for concerts at Kettering’s Fraze
2
Growing Ohio’s economy: What Ohio’s governor candidates are pledging
3
Warren County Commission incumbent faces longtime local mayor in GOP...
4
After long decline, COVID cases rise in Ohio; hospitalizations still...
5
DeWine signs executive order defining antisemitism

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top