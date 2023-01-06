Time to throw out Christmas trees, prevent fires, Ohio fire marshal says

“The longer trees remain in homes, the higher the fire risk,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home, garage or placed outside against the house.”

A third of house fires involving Christmas trees take place in January, according to the National Fire Protection Association. From 2015 to 2019, 160 house fires reportedly started with Christmas trees, resulting in two fatalities, 12 injuries and $10 million in property damage.