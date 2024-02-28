BreakingNews
Thousands without power amid strong storms, tornado touchdowns

Thousands are without power early this morning after strong thunderstorms across the region and two tornadoes touchdown in Clark County.

The majority of outages are in Montgomery County, with more than 5,400 in the dark as of 5:20 a.m., according to AES Ohio’s online outage map.

AES Ohio posted on social media that more than 7,700 of its customers were without power and that it was fully staffed to work on restoring power.

Following are outages reported as of 5:20 a.m. by AES Ohio, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy:

Montgomery County: 5,427

Clark County: 3,037

Miami County: 2,673

Greene County: 281

Preble County: 4

Champaign County; 1

Darke County: 1

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

