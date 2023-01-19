Thousands of customers without power as storms hit area

More than 10,000 AES Ohio customers in the Dayton region are without power this afternoon as storms rolled into the region.
That included more than 8,000 in Montgomery County and nearly 1,700 in Preble County, according to the AES outage map.
A look at the outages:
AES Ohio
Champaign County: 2
Clark County: 0
Darke County: 11
Greene County: 134
Miami County: 333
Montgomery County: 11,444
Preble County: 1,759
Warren County: 0
Duke Energy
Butler County: 1,383
Warren County: 100
Ohio Edison
Clark County: 121
In Other News
1
Ohio reports fewest COVID cases since April
2
New Ohio voting bill doesn’t permit county veterans’ IDs, county...
3
Winter storm caused almost $4M of damage at Wright-Patterson
4
Ohio legislators share top priorities in poll of 135th Ohio General...
5
Updated policy gives new military parents 12 weeks of paid leave
About the Author