Thousands of customers without power as storms hit area

25 minutes ago

More than 10,000 AES Ohio customers in the Dayton region are without power this afternoon as storms rolled into the region.

That included more than 8,000 in Montgomery County and nearly 1,700 in Preble County, according to the AES outage map.

A look at the outages:

AES Ohio

Champaign County: 2

Clark County: 0

Darke County: 11

Greene County: 134

Miami County: 333

Montgomery County: 11,444

Preble County: 1,759

Warren County: 0

Duke Energy

Butler County: 1,383

Warren County: 100

Ohio Edison

Clark County: 121

