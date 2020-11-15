Thousands in Miami Valley without power after severe weather, high winds

Over 18,000 customers are without power in the Miami Valley as severe weather rolls through the area. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory that will last until 7 p.m. tonight and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for several counties.
The Dayton Power and Light outage map reports that 9,734 people are without power in the Miami Valley.
Here are the outages by county:
- Champaign County - five customers
- Clark County - 1,079 customers
- Darke County - 2,958 customers
- Greene County - 2,919 customers
- Mercer County - 1,958 customers
- Miami County - 2,037 customers
- Montgomery County - 5,263 customers
- Preble County - 403 customers
- Shelby County - 2,470 customers
- Warren County - 78 customers