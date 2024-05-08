Thousands without power amid storms

More than 4,900 customers are without power Tuesday night as storms capable of producing strong winds, large hail, torrential rainfall and tornadoes tracked into the region.

There are more than 8,000 in the dark in Butler and Warren counties combined as of 10:30 p.m.

The majority of outages are in Darke County, which had 940 customers in the dark at 8:10 p.m., with the majority near Rossburg, according to the AES Ohio online outage map. By 9:05 p.m., that number swelled to more than 9,500, with 4,322 AES customers and another 5,237 Darke Rural Electric Co-op customers without power.

Following are outages reported by county as of 10:05 p.m. Tuesday by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and the Darke Rural Electric Co-op:

Darke: 4,593

Champaign: 160

Montgomery: 90

Miami: 71

Butler: 47

Preble: 4

