This week in federal news, and how it impacts Dayton region

Plus, this week in Washington D.C. was heavily focused on international diplomacy, especially around negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Anything involving national defense could affect Wright-Patt, as well as a planned meeting in May of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

How latest federal action is affecting our region

• Veterans Affairs: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday announced the dismissal of more than 1,400 employees nationwide in what a release called “non-mission critical positions.” The Dayton VA Medical Center said a “small number” of Dayton employees have been impacted. This was the second round of job cuts the national VA had announced in less than two weeks.

• WPAFB: Department of Defense employees this week were instructed to hold off on any response to an email requiring an explanation of their performance . But following another DoD directive, Wright-Patt removed “DEI” content from its website . The change is happening across the Department of Defense, with the “content refresh” expected to be complete by March 5.

• Assistance after layoffs: Federal employees who have been laid off from their job have resources , including unemployment compensation benefits. In Ohio, a good first step is to visit the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services website. You may also call the department at (877) 644-6562, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• TPS: Many of the estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants residing in the Springfield area are believed to be here under Temporary Protected Status. The end of TPS for Haitian immigrants threatens to have ripple effects across the region’s economy, leaving gaps in the workforce.

• NATO event: The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is meeting in Dayton in May, the first meeting for the group in the U.S. in two decades. The event could get a lot of international attention because of questions about America’s future commitment and approach to the alliance as European leaders and Trump take differing views on how to end the bloodiest conflict in Europe since NATO was formed after World War II.

• Egg prices: Recent Dayton Daily News reporting found the price of a dozen eggs continues to increase, ranging from $5.19 to $11 at area grocery stores. The U.S. Agriculture Department predicts record egg prices could soar more than 40% in 2025, as the Trump administration offered the first new details Wednesday about its plan to battle bird flu and ease costs.

Other federal updates

• DOGE: Civilian federal jobs are being cut by the thousands as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency shrinks the government’s workforce. But nearly 40% of the federal contracts that Trump’s administration claims to have canceled as part of its signature cost-cutting program aren’t expected to save the government any money, according to the administration’s data.

• Tariffs: Trump plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next week, in addition to doubling the 10% universal tariff charged on Chinese imports. Trump in a Truth Social post said that import taxes would force other countries to crack down on drug trafficking.

• Foreign aid: The Trump administration said it is cutting more than 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s foreign aid contracts, as well as $60 billion in overall assistance around the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.