Third person dead following fatal Middletown crash, victims identified

Three vehicles involved in Saturday collision near intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday evening near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown. Nick Graham/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday evening near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown. Nick Graham/STAFF
Local News
By and
45 minutes ago
X

Three people are dead after a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown on Saturday, according to the Montgomery and Warren County coroner’s offices.

John Sora, 88, of Middletown was pronounced dead on arrival at Atrium Medical Center.

Sandra Sora, 84, and Katelynn Williams, 33, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, and both have since died from their injuries, according to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday evening near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown. | Nick Graham/Staff

icon to expand image

The intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway was closed from around 8 to just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

MDP is investigating the crash alongside the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START).

Speed and impairment are not believed to be contributing factors, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Rogers at 513-425-7918.

In Other News
1
Drive-thru food distribution to take place Thursday in Eaton
2
Ohio gives companies billions in tax breaks. Is it worth it? 7 key...
3
31 restaurants, bars participate in ‘Drink Pink’ campaign to support...
4
Too early to tell impact of abortion amendment, advocates say following...
5
UD coach and wife support a new partnership for area college student...

About the Authors