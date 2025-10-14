Third person dead following fatal Middletown crash, victims identified

Sandra Sora, 84, and Katelynn Williams, 33, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, and both have since died from their injuries, according to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway was closed from around 8 to just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

MDP is investigating the crash alongside the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START).

Speed and impairment are not believed to be contributing factors, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Rogers at 513-425-7918.