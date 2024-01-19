Teriyaki Madness opens near Austin Landing

BreakingNews
Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Japanese restaurant franchise specializing in Seattle-style teriyaki, has opened near Austin Landing.

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant is offering $6 regular bowls Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.

Customers may choose from various bowls loaded with chicken, beef or tofu, stir-fried veggies and a choice of white rice, brown rice, fried rice or noodles. All bowls are made-to-order and can be customized. The restaurant also has appetizers such as chicken egg rolls, edamame, chicken potstickers and crab rangoon.

Managing owner Rahul Patel encouraged guests to try the chicken teriyaki bowl or spicy chicken teriyaki bowl for their first time at the restaurant.

Patel operates the restaurant with two family members.

His uncle, Urvin Patel, previously said they are looking forward to bringing something new to the Dayton area and have plans to open additional locations in Huber Heights, Beavercreek or Kettering.

What: Teriyaki Madness

Where: 9474 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for dine-in and carryout

More info: teriyakimadness.com

