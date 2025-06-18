Tens of thousands without power, many report damage after severe thunderstorms

Several counties, including Butler, Darke, Preble and Warren counties, had more than 1,000 power customers in the dark as of 7:30 p.m., according to the AES Ohio and Duke Energy outage maps, though Montgomery County had by far the most outages, with more than 15,000 power customers without electricity around the same time.

As of 8:05 p.m., outage numbers continued to climb, with Montgomery County continuing to lead with more than 21,000 customers in the dark, followed by Greene County with more than 15,000 power customers without electricity.

The following are the numbers of power customers without electricity by county, according to the Duke, AES and Ohio Edison outage maps, as of 8:05 p.m.:

Butler: 4,373

Champaign: 330

Clark: 12,219

Darke: 4,577

Greene: 15,797

Miami: 1038

Montgomery: 21,189

Preble: 1,478

Warren: 8,201

Reports of storm damage soon followed the severe thunderstorm reports, with many trees reported down across the area from smaller limbs to large whole trees.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

One report to the National Weather Service in Wilmington said that a large tree fell on a house in New Lebanon around 6:57 p.m.

An emergency manager in West Elkton in Preble County reported around 6:40 p.m. that more than 15 trees fell and closed Greenbush and West Elkton Gifford roads, knocking down multiple power lines.

Broken branches were down in the road on West Alexandria Road in Madison Twp., Butler County.