Tell us what makes Kings Island memorable for you

Are you a Kings Island fan who is looking forward to a new season or even just looking back sentimentally on seasons past?
We want to hear from you ahead of the Warren County amusement park celebrating its 50th anniversary. Kings Island will kick off the season on April 16, hold a birthday party on April 29 and launch a summer-long Golden Celebration starting Memorial Day weekend
We plan to continue to bring you the latest in Kings Island news throughout the season and beyond. Please fill out the form below and let us know which Kings Island memories shine brightest for you.
