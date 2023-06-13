Tell us: What are your questions about Issue 1 on the August ballot?

Issue 1 is a proposed amendment to make it harder to amend the state constitution by requiring approval from 60% of voters in order to grant passage, up from the simple majority threshold that has been in place for over 100 years. Issue 1 would also make it harder to get an initiated amendment on the ballot by significantly raising the amount of signatures that need to be collected.

If passed this August, Issue 1 would move the goalposts and potentially preempt a forthcoming abortion-rights initiative expected this November.