Tax Credit Authority boosts Honda expansion with $71.3 million tax credit

Enable Injection’s credit has an estimated value of 3.25 million, the state said.

Honda’s EV battery plant will located near U.S. 35 and Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, in Fayette County. The automaker also plans to ready plants in Union County, Logan County and Shelby County for EV production.

Honda leaders have said production of internal combustion engine automobiles is expected to continue for some time.

Enable Injections is a Cincinnati company developing and manufacturing investigational wearable drug delivery systems. As the company describes its work, Enable Injections’ “enFuse” product is a drug delivery technology designed to subcutaneously deliver medicine to treat diseases.

That product is based on research conducted by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the state said. The authority approved a 2.009%, 10-year job creation tax credit for the project.

In total Monday, the Tax Credit Authority approved credits for projects state officials believe will create 3,104 new jobs while retaining 8,216 jobs statewide.