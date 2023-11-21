Take a carriage ride in Lebanon on Friday

Get in the holiday spirit by taking a free horse-drawn carriage ride from 1-8 p.m. Friday in downtown Lebanon. Rides start and end in front of the City Building.

Also on Friday, the city will continue one of its favorite traditions, lighting the Lebanon Christmas tree and holiday illumination.

The tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. in Christmas Tree Park. Visit with Santa in Gazebo Park to tell him what is on your Christmas list. Santa will be at Gazebo Park, next to the Golden Lamb, from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit lebanonohio.gov.

SPRINGBORO

Public hearing set for subdivision rezoning

A public hearing will be held before Springboro City Council at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 to amend the city’s official zoning map. The public hearing will take place in Council Chambers at the Springboro Municipal Building, 320 W. Central Ave.

This Public Hearing is in regards to a recommendation from the Springboro Planning Commission to amend the city’s official zoning map and rezone an approximately 35.62-acre site located at 1525 S. Main St. The applicant is requesting rezoning and general plan approval under the city’s Planned Unit Development process from R-1, Estate-Type Residential District, to PUD-R, Planned Unit Development-Residential.

The public hearing is pursuant to the city’s Planning and Zoning Code. The hearing will be limited to 30 minutes; 15 minutes reserved for the opponents, and 15 minutes reserved for the proponents.

A copy of the application for the proposed rezoning and accompanying general plan is available for review at the reception desk at the Springboro Municipal Building, 320 W. Central Ave. Springboro, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, legal holidays excluded. Information may also be found on the City’s website at www.ci.springboro.oh.us.

LEBANON

Gifts being accepted for Christmas for Tots program

Lebanon’s Christmas for Tots is a non-profit organization that gives gifts to children in need at the holidays. Last year the organization provided toys for over 750 children.

Christmas for Tots is solely a local organization that only assists families within Lebanon City School District.

Interested students and families may help by donating. Barrels for donations will be in place at Bowman, Berry and Donovan until mid-December.

Donations accepted: a new toy with a $20 value, coloring books, winter hats and gloves or a monetary donation. Toy barrels will be at the school until mid-December.