SW Ohio’s favorite Halloween candy? Peanut butter cups, Kroger says

What is your go-to Halloween candy?

Kroger has announced that, at least in our area, the best-selling candy ahead of Halloween has been Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

“Southwest Ohioans love their Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups,” said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, while touting the grocery’s Halloween candy bags.

This is based on past sales data from the Cincinnati/Dayton division of the grocery store company.

The company said that it expects shoppers will favor the peanut butter candy again this year.