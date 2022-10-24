Suzanne Klopfenstein named publisher of Cox First Media

“First, I want to thank and applaud Jana Collier for all she has done as the leader of our Cox Ohio properties. Jana has seen us through so much change, always doing it with class, outstanding leadership and calm,” said Schwartz. “And I look forward to working with Suzanne as we continue to inform our readers in both print and digital. Suzanne has an outstanding track record and will represent our Cox Ohio properties well.”

Klopfenstein is a Springfield native with a history of community involvement. She’s held leadership positions in the Dayton community and the region, including serving on the board of directors for the Home Builders Association of Dayton and Habitat for Humanity. She is also a member and past president of the Multi-Media Newspaper Advertising Executive Association.

Klopfenstein will become publisher at the beginning of 2023 but will begin work immediately with Collier and other executives to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am so thrilled that Suzanne will be the next publisher,” Collier said. “Suzanne is a tenacious and fearless leader who is well-prepared to lead this organization into the future. She’s devoted to our communities and to the importance of local journalism and advertising services. Cox First Media is in strong hands.”

Collier has worked for Cox for 34 years and has been publisher since 2020. “I love the Dayton community and intend to spend my retirement years here, continuing to support the causes and organizations I love.”

Cox First Media is owned by Cox Enterprises and includes the Dayton Daily News, the Springfield News-Sun, the Journal-News, Dayton.com and Cox First Media advertising services. Together, these brands reach more than 444,000 people in the Miami Valley every week, through daily print and digital publications. The products have a total paid circulation of 104,805 and 172,000 newsletter subscribers.

Dayton is where Cox Enterprises began its long history in media, starting in 1898 when James M. Cox founded the Dayton Daily News. Today, Cox is a global company headquartered in Atlanta. Its major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive. The family-owned business has strategic investments in local journalism, new industries and emerging technologies, including cleantech.