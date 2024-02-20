Sunny, unseasonably warm today; rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday

[6:18 PM] Dry conditions with a warming trend until rain moves in Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/iB9MnF23Gl — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 19, 2024

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around freezing.

Wednesday will be sunny and the warmest day of the week with a high near 56 degrees. It will be breezy with gusts of up to 25 mph possible during the day.

There is a chance of rain Wednesday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

A chance of rain continues Thursday, with rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 55 degrees. Rainfall between ½- and ¾-inch is possible, but some isolated areas could see as much as an inch of rain.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. Any rainfall should end before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 37 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 30 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday, which will be breezy but warmer with a high near 56 degrees.