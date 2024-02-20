Sunny, unseasonably warm today; rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weather
By
Updated 8 hours ago
X

It will be sunny with temperatures trending higher through midweek, when a chance for rain returns ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday afternoon and evening.

Today will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It’s about 10 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year.

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around freezing.

Wednesday will be sunny and the warmest day of the week with a high near 56 degrees. It will be breezy with gusts of up to 25 mph possible during the day.

There is a chance of rain Wednesday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

A chance of rain continues Thursday, with rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 55 degrees. Rainfall between ½- and ¾-inch is possible, but some isolated areas could see as much as an inch of rain.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. Any rainfall should end before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 37 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 30 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday, which will be breezy but warmer with a high near 56 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny but mild for President’s Day, warmer temperatures return this...
2
Sunny today, President’s Day and most of the week with warming trends...
3
Accumulating snow possible through tonight, Winter Weather Advisory...
4
Clouds increase tonight; chance of showers for Thursday, snow on Friday
5
Sunshine in the forecast today, Valentine’s Day; Slight chance for snow...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top