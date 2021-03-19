Strong winds leave thousands without power

Thousands of customers were without power Thursday night as strong winds lashed through the region.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 5 a.m. Friday, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, which reported wind gusts as high as 49 mph in parts of Darke County and 48 mph in Logan County during the evening hours.
The majority of outages as of 10:50 p.m. were in Preble County, which had 2,222, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
Other outages as of 10:50 p.m. by county from AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison included:
Butler County: 566 with restoration time by 2:30 a.m. Friday
Miami County: 299
Greene County: 181
Champaign County: 176
Logan County: 125
Darke County: 69
Clark County: 66
Montgomery County: 21