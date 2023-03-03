Strong wind knocks down billboard, trees: How strong were gusts near you?

Heavy and steady rain and strong wind gusts Friday toppled trees and took down power lines in the area.
A billboard was knocked down in Vandalia on Mulberry Road north of Interstate 70.
Also in Vandalia, a neighborhood south of West National Road had multiple reports of trees and power lines down, shingles blown off roofs and a tree that fell on a house in the 700 block of Kirkwood Drive.
A wind advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday, issued by the National Weather Service.
Sustained winds between 25 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected through 3 a.m. Saturday. Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be knocked down, resulting in power outages.
The strongest wind gusts were expected after the storm activity, the NWS said.
Following are non-thunderstorm wind gusts reported to the NWS:
55 mph at 6:25 p.m. at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport
52 mph at 8:06 p.m. at Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg
52 mph at 7:51 p.m. at John Glenn Columbus International Airport
52 mph at 6:55 p.m. at Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field
49 mph at 7:48 p.m. at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport
47 mph at 6:56 p.m. in Lebanon
47 mph at 7:23 p.m. at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
46 mph at 4:46 p.m. at Dayton International Airport
46 mph at 8:38 p.m. in West Chester
45 mph at 7:59 p.m. in Ridgeville
44 mph at 7 p.m. in Fairfield
44 mph at 7:37 p.m. in Union
41 mph at 7:31 p.m. in Hamilton
41 mph at 8:16 p.m. in Huber Heights
41 mph at 7:45 p.m. in Xenia
40 mph at 9:15 p.m. at the Miami University Airport
40 mph at 9:15 p.m. in Oxford
40 mph at 6:46 p.m. in Springboro
40 mph at 6:49 p.m. in Spring Valley
39 mph at 8:05 p.m. in Blue Bell
39 mph at 7:30 p.m. in Germantown
39 mph at 7:09 p.m. in Liberty Township, Butler County
39 mph at 4:46 p.m. in Union City
38 mph at 8:15 p.m. at the Grimes Municipal Airport in Urbana
35 mph at 7:30 p.m. in Carlisle
35 mph at 10 p.m. in Eaton
35 mph at 9:30 p.m. in Versailles