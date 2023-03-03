X
Strong wind knocks down billboard, trees: How strong were gusts near you?

Local News
Updated 15 minutes ago

Heavy and steady rain and strong wind gusts Friday toppled trees and took down power lines in the area.

A billboard was knocked down in Vandalia on Mulberry Road north of Interstate 70.

Also in Vandalia, a neighborhood south of West National Road had multiple reports of trees and power lines down, shingles blown off roofs and a tree that fell on a house in the 700 block of Kirkwood Drive.

A wind advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday, issued by the National Weather Service.

Sustained winds between 25 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected through 3 a.m. Saturday. Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be knocked down, resulting in power outages.

The strongest wind gusts were expected after the storm activity, the NWS said.

Following are non-thunderstorm wind gusts reported to the NWS:

55 mph at 6:25 p.m. at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport

52 mph at 8:06 p.m. at Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg

52 mph at 7:51 p.m. at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

52 mph at 6:55 p.m. at Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field

49 mph at 7:48 p.m. at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport

47 mph at 6:56 p.m. in Lebanon

47 mph at 7:23 p.m. at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

46 mph at 4:46 p.m. at Dayton International Airport

46 mph at 8:38 p.m. in West Chester

45 mph at 7:59 p.m. in Ridgeville

44 mph at 7 p.m. in Fairfield

44 mph at 7:37 p.m. in Union

41 mph at 7:31 p.m. in Hamilton

41 mph at 8:16 p.m. in Huber Heights

41 mph at 7:45 p.m. in Xenia

40 mph at 9:15 p.m. at the Miami University Airport

40 mph at 9:15 p.m. in Oxford

40 mph at 6:46 p.m. in Springboro

40 mph at 6:49 p.m. in Spring Valley

39 mph at 8:05 p.m. in Blue Bell

39 mph at 7:30 p.m. in Germantown

39 mph at 7:09 p.m. in Liberty Township, Butler County

39 mph at 4:46 p.m. in Union City

38 mph at 8:15 p.m. at the Grimes Municipal Airport in Urbana

35 mph at 7:30 p.m. in Carlisle

35 mph at 10 p.m. in Eaton

35 mph at 9:30 p.m. in Versailles

