journal-news logo
X

Storm damage reported in eastern Warren County

Storm clouds could be seen over Champaign County on Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
Storm clouds could be seen over Champaign County on Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
41 minutes ago

Numerous trees were down in eastern Warren County, reported to the National Weather Service as possibly caused by a tornado.

The damage happened around 3:45 p.m. in the area of state Route 350 and old state Route 3 in the Clarksville area in Washington Twp., according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreSevere T-storm Watch in effect

A structure also was damaged, “along with a car and camper that were flipped over,” according to the report made to the NWS in Wilmington.

State Route 350 was closed in both directions Wednesday evening between Pebble Stone Lane and Old state Route 3 because of debris on the roadway, the Ohio Department of Transportation posted on social media.

In Other News
1
May 3 primary still on. Here’s how to make sure you’re registered
2
DeWine touts Intel, other investments in upbeat state of the state...
3
Ohio senator backs Guard member seeking active-duty pay protection
4
Kings Island announces opening day, date for 50th birthday party
5
Federal judge in Dayton blocks ICE deportation priority rule

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top