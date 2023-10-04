State trooper enforcement initiative focuses on I-70

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be join forces with five other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce speed, safety belt and OVI violations on Interstate 70.
The enforcement initiative, which starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, is an effort to reduce unsafe driving behaviors along the I-70 corridor.
During last year’s same 6-State initiative, 392 people were issued citations for speed, 40 for safety belt violations and six people were cited for OVI across Ohio.
The 6-State Trooper Project comprises the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police.
In Other News
1
Rep. Jim Jordan says he will run for US House speaker
2
DeWine: Education services will continue in Ohio despite court order
3
Proposed citizen redistricting commission cleared by Ohio AG; awaits...
4
Ohio legislation proposes nurse-to-patient ratios
5
What questions do you have about Ohio’s proposed abortion-rights...
About the Author