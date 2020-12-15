State tees up $68.6M for local projects in capital spending bill

The bulk of the local earmarks are for improvements at state universities and community colleges — Miami University is in line for a $21.2 million new health science building, Sinclair Community College is in line for $13.5 million, Wright State is expected to receive $11.9 million for projects and Central State is slated for $3.4 million in funds.

The baseball stadium will use the state money to help cover repair and replacement of seating, heating and cooling, roofing, lighting, the sound system, and concrete.