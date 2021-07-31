State reports over 1,000 new COVID cases for 5th day in a row

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 1,129,277 cases.

In the past day, the ODH recorded 25 hospitalizations. Currently, 625 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a 41% increase in the past week and a 168% increase in the past 21 days, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported nearly 62,000 hospitalizations.