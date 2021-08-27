Unvaccinated lead surge in COVID hospitalizations, Ohio health officials say

“We are seeing new cases at a rate similar to what we saw in January,” said the health director, who noted that younger adults and juveniles are now among those who require hospitalization.

Others included in the event are described as Ohio’s hospital zone leads on COVID-19 hospitalizations: Dr. Richard P. Lofgren, president and chief executive officer of UC Health; Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and Dr. Robert Wyllie, chief medical operations officer for the Cleveland Clinic.

Lofgren said UC Health based in Cincinnati is seeing the same dramatic uptick in hospitalizations.

“We are seeing a decisive surge that started in the middle of July,” he said.