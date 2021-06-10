Springboro Planning Commission approves Easton Farm rezoning, preliminary PUD plan

One resident, who opposed the project, Justin Wiedle, thanked the developers for the changes, but still disagreed with the density calculation and question the tax revenue benefits for the city and school district. He asked the city to do a cost-benefit study on the project.

This is the latest map submitted by the developers of the Easton Farm project to the city of Springboro. The Springboro Planning Commission gave unanimous approval for the rezoning request and the general preliminary plan at its meeting Wednesday. CONTRIBUTED

“It’s not a perfect plan,” he said. “I think there’s more changes we can make.”

He still has a lot of the same concerns from past meetings saying he wants to see the best plan possible.

In addition to the residents who spoke at the meeting, a number of residents also sent in written comments for the planning commission to review. Councilwoman Becky Iverson, planning commission chair, also said the city received a petition with more than 800 signatures opposing the project and more than 500 signatures in favor of the project.

A number of residents expressed thanks to the developers for meeting with them and for the various accommodations and changes to the plan over the past few months.

Resident Scott Bunch said he was in favor of the project to help attract young professionals to move to Springboro. He said the project will bring more businesses and residents to the city and will enlarge North Park.

Officials with developers Dillin LLC of Springboro said the changes of note in the latest submission include:

Closing Fox Trail Drive, which would have connected to Deer Trail. Anna Drive will connect through the development to a roundabout at Tamarack Trail

Increasing the setbacks along the north and south borders of the 103-acre development

Increasing open/public space

Decreasing the density

Dillin LLC, and Borror of Columbus, are requesting PUD/Mixed Use zoning and approval of its plan for the $265 million project. The project has been under review by the planning commission since March.

The mixed-use development would have a total of 519 dwelling units, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments, in addition to retail and commercial spaces.

According to the submission, the overall density was calculated by the city at 5.83 dwelling units per acre, which is below the city development code of six to eight dwelling units per acre. The density calculation excludes the 16-acre family farm and a 113-unit independent living facility.

Since the initial plans submitted in March, the developers made a number of changes including the reduction of building heights from four stories to three stories; eliminating the parking garage; reducing the number of apartments; increasing the green space; and donating more acreage to North Park. The dedicated open space was calculated at 22.89 acres, according to the latest submission.

The plans include a 14.32-acre mixed use component that includes space for restaurants, retail and office space as well as a 113-unit independent living facility.

After the meeting, Larry Dillin said, “I’m glad we got a unanimous vote. It was a strong sign. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Dillin said site development/infrastructure could begin later this year.