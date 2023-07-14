BreakingNews
Springboro man dead following motorcycle crash in Warren County
A Springboro motorcyclist died Thursday following a three-vehicle crash in Wayne Twp. in Warren County.

No other injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 9:42 p.m., 23-year-old James Dobbins was driving a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle west on state Route 73 when a 2008 Chevrolet HHR turned west onto state Route 73 from Carter Drive. The Chevrolet hit the left rear side of the motorcycle as it entered state Route 73, patrol said.

Dobbins went over the center line and was hit head-on by a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer traveling east. Dobbins died from injuries at the scene, according to OSHP.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Waynesville Police Department, Clearcreek Twp. Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesville Twp. Fire and EMS and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP Lebanon post.

