Springboro grad, U.S. Army sergeant dies in Miamisburg motorcycle crash

He was taken by the Miami Valley Fire District to a Kettering Health hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Vision was stationed with Arrow Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Infantry Division at Joint Base, Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, according to his obituary.

A funeral visitation is from 11 to 3 p.m. Saturday followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road, Centerville.

Donations in his name are suggested to the Springboro Lacrosse Club, PO Box 443, Springboro, OH 45066.