Springboro grad, U.S. Army sergeant dies in Miamisburg motorcycle crash

A 2019 Springboro High School graduate and U.S. Army sergeant was killed over the weekend in a Miamisburg motorcycle crash.
A crash report filed Wednesday by the Miami Twp. Police Department identified the crash victim as 21-year-old Seth Patrick Vision of Springboro.
The crash happened shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday when Vision was headed east on a 2009 Honda motorcycle on Ferndown Drive after turning from northbound Hunt Drive, the report stated.
Vision was ejected and struck a tree after he crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and struck the curb, losing control, according to the report.
He was taken by the Miami Valley Fire District to a Kettering Health hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Vision was stationed with Arrow Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Infantry Division at Joint Base, Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, according to his obituary.
A funeral visitation is from 11 to 3 p.m. Saturday followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road, Centerville.
Donations in his name are suggested to the Springboro Lacrosse Club, PO Box 443, Springboro, OH 45066.