Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Springboro basketball coach steps down

Springboro basketball coach Brett Kostoff resigns

caption arrowCaption
Springboro basketball coach Brett Kostoff resigns

Local News
By , Staff Writer
24 minutes ago

The Springboro High School varsity basketball coach resigned for personal reasons, according to the school district.

Brett Kostoff, in his second year as Springboro’s coach, submitted his resignation Thursday, Jan. 27 to Athletic Director Austin Rhoades. Initially, Kostoff was going to make the resignation effective at the end of the season, but opted to resign immediately on Friday, according to Scott Marshall, district communications coordinator.

Assistant Coach Jaevin Cumberland was elevated to interim head coach following Kostoff’s resignation and coached the team during games on Friday and Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the Springboro boys varsity basketball team has a 7-12 record.

The resignation will go to the Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Kostoff did not return any calls for comment for this story.

In an open records request to the Springboro School District, the Dayton Daily News obtained emails and performance evaluations between the coach and the district.

The documents show Kostoff was concerned about parent criticism of his coaching and the district’s athletic director received complaints about the coach from parents.

ExploreBoys basketball: Despite struggles, first-year Springboro coach ‘excited about the future’

ExploreSpringboro names new boys basketball coach

In Other News
1
Winter storm: How much snow, freezing ice did your community get?
2
Ohio reports more than 8,600 new COVID-19 cases
3
Devoted Bengals fans: We want to hear from you
4
Election 2022: Who’s seeking Ohio’s highest offices?
5
LaRose: Cases of possible 2020 vote fraud minimal

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top