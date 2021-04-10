Hate cicadas? Southwest Ohio company’s ‘body tent’ could be your answer

The cicadas are expected to emerge around mid-May soon after the first 80-degree day and a drenching rain shower. The periodical cicadas emerging this year are part of Brood X, one of the largest broods of periodical cicadas.

This breed of cicada is different from the annual cicadas that emerge at the end of every summer, the Brood X emerge every 17 years.

These cicadas will emerge in southern Ohio, Indiana, southern Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Maryland.

Technically they are harmless, they are just large, loud, and clunky fliers. There will be billions of them when they emerge.