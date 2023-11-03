Small plane crashes at Dayton International Airport after nose gear collapses

A small plane crashed Friday afternoon at the Dayton International Airport.

“It was coming in to land and the nose gear gave out,” said Linda Hughes, airport spokeswoman. “There were no injuries.”

The aircraft involved was a Cessna six-seater and was not a commercial flight, she said.

The fixed-wing, multi-engine Cessna 310N manufactured in 1967 is registered to Hurd Aviation LLC of Lexington, Kentucky, according to the Federal Aviation Administration registry.

It was not immediately clear whether the airport was the flight’s destination, where it originated nor whether the plane was diverted, Hughes said.

