Sinclair establishes Juneteenth as official college holiday

Each year on June 19, the college will be closed and Sinclair students and staff will be encouraged to observe and commemorate the meaning of Juneteenth through special programming offered by Sinclair, the college said in a press release. If June 19th falls on a weekend, Sinclair’s President will designate a day during the week to observe Juneteenth.

“Honoring Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, is an additional element of Sinclair’s strategy to encompass the acceptance, inclusiveness, engagement, and mutual respect among students, faculty, staff, administrators, and members of the community,” said Amy Barker, chair of the Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees.