Si Burick Scholarship available through Cox First Media: How to apply

He also was inducted in the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in 1989.

Selection will be based not only on academic and extracurricular achievement, but also on an evaluation of each applicant’s journalistic goals.

To apply, visit www.daytonfoundation.org/apply.html for information about the process, click “Search for Scholarships” button at the bottom and search for the Si Burick Scholarship.

Scholarship recipients also will earn an internship at Cox First Media, working with professional journalists at the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News. This is a 10-week paid internship doing hands-on journalism in Cox First Media’s multi-media newsroom with 20 hours per week.

Applicants will need to be:

Be a graduating senior from a high school in the Miami Valley. Eligible counties: Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren.

Have a minimum 3.0 GPA

Be accepted to attend a two- or four-year accredited college or university and plan to major in a journalism-related field

Demonstrate financial need

An applicant also will need the following:

Transcript

Resume including community service, school activities, responsibilities and employment history

Essay describing an experience or obstacle you have faced that has contributed to why you want to pursue your future career and educational goals.

FASFA Submission Summary. You will only need to upload the first page of the FAFSA Submission Summary that contains your Student Aid Index (SAI).

College acceptance letter (If you do not have it yet, you can upload a Word document explaining the situation.)

Email address for person you would like to upload a letter of recommendation (Please make sure you talk to this person before you enter their email.)

Students can find scholarships by searching and applying online to be matched with over 300 local scholarships. They can also upload transcripts, essays and financial aid information as well.

Scholarship applications are due by 4 p.m. March 8.

For more information, contact The Dayton Foundation scholarship program office at scholarships@daytonfoundation.org or 937-222-0410.

Tips: