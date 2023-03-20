Shortage of liquid albuterol continues to impact area patients, hospitals

“The remaining manufacturers have focused their efforts on getting the product to hospitals versus community-based health care,” Coby said.

While supplies for nebulizers may be limited, doctors have other methods of getting albuterol to patients, Evans said. A spacer device can be connected to an inhaler, which are not in a shortage, in order to breathe in the medicine more easily and waste less medicine than with just an inhaler.

If done correctly, Evans said using a spacer with an inhaler is just as effective as using a nebulizer.

“It’s quicker, and it’s portable,” Evans said.

Evans said he still considers this shortage of liquid albuterol to be “very urgent” as some patients cannot use those devices and do better with a nebulizer, saying they are still at a “crisis level.”

“We are getting a shortage here at the hospital,” Evans said. Dayton Children’s Hospital has a couple months worth of supplies available, he said.

“It’s such a prevalent medication used by a number of people, all of the reserves are going to be taken up soon,” Evans said. “I’m anticipating this is probably going to get a little worse before it gets better.”

Parents should not try to ration their children’s albuterol for their nebulizers, Evans said. He said parents should continue to follow their child’s asthma action plan or talk to their doctors about potentially converting to an inhaler with a spacer device.

“Ultimately we want them to be able to stay well,” Evans said.

Parents also should make sure their children are using their controller medications for asthma and allergies to prevent and control their symptoms.

“Those are the medications that decrease the need for albuterol,” Evans said.