Share your holiday travel hack: By car or plane, what makes July 4 trip better?

Be prepared for heavy traffic during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday like this on southbound 75 outside of Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

1 hour ago
According to AAA, more than 72 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Independence Day holiday period — from this Friday through July 6 — marking an increase of 1.7 million over last year and 7 million more than in 2019.

We want to hear your go-to travel tips — whether you’re hitting the road or heading to the airport. What’s your secret to making travel for a long holiday weekend a little less hectic and a lot more bearable? Share your best advice via the forms below and we may feature it in an upcoming story.

