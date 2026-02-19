Service for Ashley Flynn now private at request of family

“Out of respect to all the families involved in the passing of Ashley Flynn, there will not be a service held at Christian Life Center on Sunday. The families have requested that a private, invite-only service be held instead,” a message posted on social media read.

Flynn was a 37-year-old wife, mother, coach and educator who was shot and killed early Monday during a reported burglary at her house in Tipp City.

Flynn was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and Lee University, a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee. She coached girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School and was a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, where she formerly was an elementary school teacher. For the past year she also taught at LifeWise Academy, a nonprofit that provides weekly Bible-based lessons to public school students off campus. She also previously was a staff member at Christian Life Center, which is her family’s home church.

Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday for a reported home burglary in the 900 block of Cunningham Court. Flynn was found inside, where she was shot twice, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said previously. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her husband, Caleb, a former music pastor and worship leader at their church, and their two daughters were home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Caleb Flynn has since been charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence and is in the Miami County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Explore Tipp City remembers Ashley Flynn and other local headlines

On Wednesday evening, about 100 people gathered for a time of prayer at the Butler Twp. church.

The Rev. Jordan Hansen, the church’s lead pastor, read scripture from the book of Psalms and led a prayer.

“Would you comfort hearts this week? We need your help, Jesus. We need your heart,” he said. “We invite you, Holy Spirit, to do ministry this week amongst your people. Please go before us. Please go before us.”