Serious injuries possible in Clearcreek Twp. crash

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

Crews were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries possible in Clearcreek Twp.

The crash was reported around 3:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of North state Route 48, according to the Clearcreek Fire District.

A medical helicopter was requested, according to initial reports.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

