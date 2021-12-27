Serious injuries possible in Clearcreek Twp. crash

Crews were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries possible in Clearcreek Twp.
The crash was reported around 3:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of North state Route 48, according to the Clearcreek Fire District.
A medical helicopter was requested, according to initial reports.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
