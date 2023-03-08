Second body found in debris of Dayton house fire

DAYTON — A second body was found Wednesday in the debris of a vacant North Broadway Street house that caught fire.
The first body was discovered Wednesday morning after Dayton Fire Department crews extinguished the fire at the large two-story house and had begun working on an emergency demolition due to the structural instability of the building.
The fire was reported around 4 a.m. in the 500 block of North Broadway Street near West Riverview Avenue and just north of Wolf Creek.
Responding crews could see heavy smoke from a mile away and on arrival began to make an aggressive interior search but had to back out due to intense fire and concerns about a collapse, said Deputy Chief Mike Rice of the Dayton Fire Department.
“We were pulled out very quickly, within a few minutes, because of the heavy fire conditions,” he said. “In the back of the structure we had fire on all floors and in the basement and we could not continue our search.”
Because of the building’s collapse during the fire, it is not clear on which floor the first deceased person found had been.
Crews also called two cadaver dogs to search for any other possible victims, Rice said.
“A second deceased victim was located under heavy debris,” a news release issued Wednesday evening from the Dayton Fire Capt. Brad French stated. “Extensive search operations are still ongoing within the collapsed portions of the structure.”
The house where the body was found was vacant and had not had gas service since 2013. However, neighbors reported seeing people going in and out of the building.
The pair whose bodies were pulled from the debris has not been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will try to determine their cause and manner of death.
Dayton Police Department homicide detectives also are investigating the deaths, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
An adjacent house also caught fire and was destroyed. Crews ordered an emergency demolition of that house as well, and a third house sustained damage.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury during operations and was evaluated at the scene, French said.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is urged to contact the DFD Fire Investigation Unit at 937-333-TIPS (8477).
Earlier fatal fire
A 71-year-old woman died Sunday night following a house fire in the 300 block of Ashwood Avenue in Dayton.
Darlene Alston’s death was the first fire fatality of the year in the city. Her grandson Marquan Johnson said that Monday would have been her 72nd birthday.
Alston’s death remains under investigation by the county coroner’s office, and the cause of that fire also is under investigation.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker