Searchable database: What is the vaccination rate at your kid’s elementary school?

The Dayton Daily News obtained and analyzed data from the Ohio Department of Health to identify what percentage of kindergarten students at schools across Ohio obtained required vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our investigation found that vaccination rates dropped across the state — considerably at some schools — in the 2020-2021 school year, the most recent year for which dats is available.
» Childhood vaccines for diseases like measles, polio dropped at area schools amid pandemic
Search the data below to see vaccination rates at all schools in Ohio dating back to the 2017-2018 school year.
