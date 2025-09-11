Search: How much area’s largest nonprofits pay their top-paid employees

This analysis excludes hospitals, because a previous Dayton Daily News investigation analyzed hospital CEO pay following the pandemic.

Below are 100 of the largest nonprofits in southwest Ohio, their revenues for 2023 and their top paid employee in 2023. Note that this list includes only organizations that have filed a 2023 IRS form 990 — which is required by law — that includes top employee pay. Some organizations file on a fiscal year calendar, so the 2023 data is from the fiscal year ending in 2023.

If you have any questions about this data, contact editor Josh Sweigart at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com.

NAME CITY 2023 Top Paid Employee 2023 Top Employee Pay 2023 Revenues CARESOURCE DAYTON Erhardt Preitauer, CEO $12,030,121 $11.8 billion WRIGHT-PATT CREDIT UNION BEAVERCREEK TIMOTHY MISLANSKY, President and CEO $1,022,274 $518,010,000 HEARTLAND HEALTH & WELLNESS FUND DAYTON Jerry Evans, Administrator $227,320 $330,278,227 COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTER DAYTON David M Smith MD, CEO $1,619,077 $274,847,005 ALLIANCE PHYSICIANS INC MIAMISBURG Sharrett Kevin, Physician $581,323 $136,271,757 GOODWILL EASTER SEALS MIAMI VALLEY DAYTON Lance Detrick, President $397,114 $102,156,236 OTTERBEIN HOMES LEBANON Jill Wilson, President/CEO $638,515 $89,935,477 THE HOSPICE OF DAYTON INC DAYTON John Ahern, VP of Medical Care/Medical Director $374,933 $83,908,282 WITTENBERG COLLEGE BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPRINGFIELD Dr. Michael Frandsen, President $365,133 $78,702,689 IRON WORKERS SOUTHERN OH & VICINITY WELFARE TR VANDALIA Penny Brown, Administrative Manager $170,128 $67,128,006 GRACEWORKS LUTHERAN SERVICES (PARENT ORG) DAYTON Judy A Budi (President/CEO) $381,255 $63,219,996 AREA AGENCY ON AGING PLANNING AND SERVICE AREA 2 DAYTON Douglas Mcgarry, Exec. Director and Secretary $276,824 $52,654,051 OTTERBEIN LEBANON LEBANON Kendra Couch, Executive Director $214,206 $48,783,640 MIAMI VALLEY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTERS INC DAYTON Berta Velilla, President/CEO $216,492 $47,998,865 1307 DAY AIR CREDIT UNION INC DAYTON William Burke, CEO $591,527 $45,000,531 BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CONSORTIUM HAMILTON Stephen Roller, President/CEO $364,919 $42,588,659 CHAMPAIGN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES INC URBANA Scott Delong, President $268,630 $40,450,910 YMCA OF GREATER DAYTON DAYTON David J Brunner, Preisdent/CEO $339,195 $40,344,139 THE OHIO MASONIC HOME SPRINGFIELD Anthony Berardi, President (Springfield Masonic Community) $178,495 $39,422,625 GRACEWORKS LUTHERAN SERVICES (JUDY A BUDI) DAYTON Deborah R Lyle, Administrator $157,451 $38,282,081 CINCINNATI NATURE CENTER ASSOCIATION MILFORD Jeffrey R Corney, President/Executive Director $143,418 $36,919,947 BUTLER RURAL ELECTRIC COOP INC OXFORD Thomas Wolfenbarger, General Manager $233,984 $36,467,194 KCI HOLDING USA EMPLOYEE HEALTH CARE PLAN SPRINGFIELD Matrix Trust Company, Trustee $11,720 $34,231,169 FOODBANK INC DAYTON Michelle Riley, CEO $238,792 $33,684,761 0197 UNIVERSAL 1 CREDIT UNION INC DAYTON Jessica O Jones, President/Ceo $371,949 $26,354,343 RIVER VALLEY CREDIT UNION INC MIAMISBURG John E Bowen, President/CEO $317,317 $24,333,252 OHIOS HOSPICE INC DAYTON Kent Anderson, CEO $432,625 $23,312,704 VICTORIA THEATRE ASSOCIATION DAYTON Ty Sutton, President $402,481 $22,602,498 CATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVIES OF THE MIAMI VALLEY DAYTON Laura Roesch, CEO $170,830 $22,570,544 HOMEFULL DAYTON Tina Patterson, CEO $240,157 $21,967,938 0053 IH CREDIT UNION SPRINGFIELD Robb White, President/CEO $414,069 $21,014,433 SAMARITAN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INC DAYTON Elisabeth Esposito, Vice Chair/President/CEO $333,812 $20,905,232 MIAMI VALLEY COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP DAYTON Lisa B Stempler, CEO $134,652 $20,428,640 TCN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES INC FAIRBORN Esam Alkhawaga, CMO $270,107 $19,690,374 UVPC SPECIALISTS INC DAYTON Sameep P Kadakia Md, Physician: Specialty $968,652 $18,449,637 WRIGHT BROTHERS INSTITUTE INC DAYTON Wendell Banks, Former President $276,509 $18,267,503 SPRINGFIELD FOUNDATION SPRINGFIELD Susan Carey, Executive Director $136,200 $18,054,801 MYUSA CREDIT UNION INC MIDDLETOWN James Miles, CEO $370,740 $17,347,880 TOWARD INDEPENDENCE INC XENIA Mark Schlater, Chief Executive $276,014 $17,283,597 CHOICES IN COMMUNITY LIVING INC DAYTON Trent Grooms, Executive Director $133,804 $16,498,610 OHIO TRI COUNTY FOOD ALLIANCE SPRINGFIELD Tyra Jackson, Former Executive Director $66,281 $16,121,509 WARREN COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES INC LEBANON Dawna Fogarty, CEO $120,559 $15,604,814 UPPER VALLEY PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION DAYTON Julio C Soto Md, Physician: Family Practice $505,956 $15,549,373 UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTL UNION DAYTON Kevin Garvey, President $314,403 $15,305,421 RALPH J STOLLE COUNTRYSIDE YMCA LEBANON Chris Johnson, CEO/President $193,024 $14,486,566 HAMILTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION INC HAMILTON John Guidugli, President/CEO $192,225 $14,457,747 MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR CLARK CO INC SPRINGFIELD Dr Kalpana Vishnupad, Chief Clinical Officer $262,700 $13,563,928 CARING PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC FRANKLIN Adam G Reed Dc, President $37,887 $13,934,964 GREATER DAYTON AREA HOSPITAL ASSOC DAYTON Sarah Hackenbracht, President/Ceo $225,575 $13,562,454 LEGACY MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL MIAMISBURG John Gredy, Head of School $136,910 $10,572,816 THE GREAT MIAMI VALLEY YMCA HAMILTON Mike Bramer, President/CEO $191,149 $12,567,295 ANTIOCH COLLEGE CORPORATION YELLOW SPGS Jane Fernandes, President $297,385 $12,557,562 PRESCHOOL PROMISE INC DAYTON Robyn Lightcap, Executive Director $153,739 $12,379,117 IUE-CWA GM BANKRUPTCY CLAIM TR BEAVERCREEK James Clark, Trust Admin $222,308 $12,368,486 WILBERFORCE UNIVERSITY WILBERFORCE Dr Elfred Anthony Pinkard, President $245,000 $12,211,135 HOSPICE OF MIAMI COUNTY INC TROY Hiep Luu, Team Physician $272,204 $12,111,138 TROY FOUNDATION TROY Melissa Kleptz, President/CEO $126,856 $11,964,419 THE OHIO MASONIC HOME SPRINGFIELD Scott A Buchanan, CEO $313,500 $11,786,275 HOBART INSTITUTE OF WELDING TECHNOLOGY TROY Scott Mazzulla, President $349,069 $10,693,427 EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES INC DAYTON Elizabeth Cleary, Head of School $233,416 $10,055,756 AIR FORCE MUSEUM FOUNDATION INC DAYTON Dr. Rorie Cartier, CEO $221,580 $10,039,782 TAC INDUSTRIES INC SPRINGFIELD James Zahora, CEO $193,821 $9,774,168 MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL FOUNDATION DAYTON Jenny M Lewis, President Mvh/Gsh Foundation $361,379 $9,717,267 COMMUNITY FIRST SOLUTIONS HAMILTON Brett Kirkpatrick, President/CEO $409,451 $11,090,024 PHI DELTA THETA FOUNDATION OXFORD W Andre Cole, Sr. Vp Of Advancement $113,269 $9,336,527 DAYTON HISTORY DAYTON Brady Kress, President/CEO $135,299 $9,184,281 DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE DAYTON Patrick Nugent, President/CEO $200,258 $9,178,499 UNITED REHABILITATION SERVICES OF GREATER DAYTON DAYTON Dennis Grant, CEO $223,890 $9,158,004 1368 CODE CREDIT UNION DAYTON David Scott Rutherford, President/CEO/Treasurer $246,651 $8,913,808 SUPPORT TO ENCOURAGE LOW INCOME FAMILIES HAMILTON Jeffrey Diver, Executive Director $94,761 $8,734,851 MIAMI VALLEY PUBLIC MEDIA INC YELLOW SPGS Lucas Dennis, President $125,538 $8,616,483 0220 ABBEY CREDIT UNION INC VANDALIA Dean Pielemeier, CEO $223,816 $8,612,501 STRATEGIC OHIO COUNCIL FOR HIGHER E DUCATION BEAVERCREEK Cassie Barlow, President $210,820 $6,559,582 MIAMI VALLEY HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES INC DAYTON Debbie Watts Robinson, CEO $141,690 $8,238,846 NOVA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INC DAYTON Bobby Jones, CEO $152,334 $8,122,857 COMMUNITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INC HAMILTON Thomas J Mcmahon, Nurse Practitioner $200,904 $9,380,846 TROY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS INC TROY Jeanne Ward, Assistant Superintendent $124,922 $7,853,029 BUTLER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES INC HAMILTON Randy Allman, CEO $174,367 $8,099,715 CITYWIDE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION DAYTON Daniel Kane, President $210,591 $7,566,754 FRIENDS HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION YELLOW SPGS Hannah Mormon, Director of Nursing $149,867 $8,198,538 MORAINE COUNTRY CLUB DAYTON Philip Stiver, Grounds Super $187,431 $7,464,867 INTL ASSOCIATION OF SHEET METAL AIR RAIL & TRANS DAYTON Rodney A French, Financial Se $101,385 $5,513,185 OHIOS HOSPICE FOUNDATION DAYTON Lori Igel, President of Ohio's Hospice $158,501 $7,308,670 ALLIANCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS INC DAYTON Tess Mitchner Asinjo, Principal $118,861 $7,252,488 DAYTON DEVELOPMENT COALITION INC DAYTON Jeffery C Hoagland, President/CEO $357,977 $7,224,559 DELTA ZETA SORORITY OXFORD John Gottschall, CFO $554,683 $7,172,345 DAYTON-MIAMI VALLEY ENTREPRENEURS CENTER DAYTON Scott Koorndyk, Ec President $271,367 $7,117,047 ST VINCENT DEPAUL SOCIETY DAYTON OHIO DAYTON Michael Vanderburgh, Executive Director $172,465 $6,986,117 GREENE COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING XENIA Karen Puterbaugh, Executive Director $116,141 $6,917,751 SENIOR RESOURCE CONNECTION DAYTON Cindy Fitzwater, President $86,199 $6,821,551 NEW HOUSING OHIO INC LEBANON Stephen Scott Boone, Executive Director $465,505 $6,778,373 0827 DAYMET CREDIT UNION DAYTON Steven Shore, President/CEO $231,829 $6,751,580 OMEGA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION DAYTON Rev. Vanessa Ward, President $127,099 $6,632,217 DAYTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY DAYTON Tracey Tomme, President/CEO $187,085 $6,521,051 CHILDREN HAVE OPTIONS IN CARING ENVIRONMENTS INC DAYTON Jane Anderson, Executive Director $112,673 $6,477,668 WINTER GUARD INTERNATIONAL INC MIAMISBURG Ron Nankervis, CEO $187,996 $6,304,216 DAYBREAK INC DAYTON Alisha Murray (Ceo) $135,242 $6,756,193 DAYTON EARLY COLLEGE ACADEMY INC DAYTON Steven Hinshaw (Cfo) $170,100 $9,150,836 YWCA Dayton DAYTON Terra Fox Williams (President And Ceo Start 06/2023) $81,608 $6,067,271 XCS INC XENIA Dr Emery Nickerson (Head Of School) $93,706 $6,029,879