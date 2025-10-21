Search continues for missing man in Preble County private lake

The search for a man who went under in a private lake near New Paris on Sunday resumes today.
“Today search crews will not be on the water. They want to give the lake a day or so to calm down. We still have units there and the area is being checked by drones several times a day,” Mike Simpson, the Preble County sheriff, said in a Tuesday update.
“We are hoping the victim’s body will surface soon. We do have plans to bring in sonar again within the next few days if he does not surface.”
Crews initially responded to reports of a person who went into a lake at the 6300 block of Guy Murray Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Simpson said the call center received a 911 call reporting that a 20-year-old man was in the lake and had chased a kayak that was floating in the lake, and the kayak he was in overturned.
The caller reported that he had jumped in to find him but was unable to do so, according to Simpson.
The caller said that they had looked for him for 20 to 30 minutes before calling 911, he said.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene Sunday and Monday with additional resources to help search for the missing man.
