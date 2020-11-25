Scam Alert: Watch out for emails claiming to be from Ohio department

Last week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that it had learned of a scam targeting recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
The scam sends notifications using the ODJFS logo, and tells the recipient to click on a link and provide identifying information to receive a second round of pandemic stimulus payments.
However, there has not been a second round of stimulus payments, and the ODJFS said it does not send these kinds of communications.
The department warned Ohioans to beware scams using text and email to try to obtain your personal information, and to not click on any links in an email they suspect might be a scam.
Anyone who received this notification are asked to report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 1-800-282-0515 or at the attorney general’s fraud website.