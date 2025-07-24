Roads near Vice President JD Vance’s home will be closed for a week

The video player is currently playing an ad.

Sidewalk closures will also be in place, the city said. The city didn’t elaborate on why that detail is different this time, but earlier this year protesters held rallies near Vance’s home. During one of those rallies, Vance claimed protesters followed him while he was walking with his 3-year-old daughter.

Instead of ignoring the protesters, Vance said he decided to speak with them “in hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone,” he wrote.

It’s unclear why Vance appears to be returning to the Cincinnati area for that time.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also placed a restriction on airspace in the area, including for drones, between Friday evening and Monday, July 28.

These roads in East Walnut Hills will be closed for that week:

William Howard Taft Road between Torrence Parkway and East McMillan Street

Collins Avenue between Riverside Drive and Taft

Gladstone Avenue

Taft Road Lane

Heatherhill Lane

The city recommends drivers and residents use Torrence Parkway, Madison Road and Woodburn Avenue as a detour.

Those who also live in the area will be able to get to their neighborhood, but they must do so through one of three marked security checkpoints.

Here’s where those checkpoints will be located:

William Howard Taft Road and Torrence Parkway

William Howard Taft Road and East McMillan Street

Riverside Drive and Collins Avenue will be open to pedestrians only

The city said residents should expect to encounter law enforcement at the checkpoints, and should also factor in extra time when driving to accommodate for the security measures.

Delivery trucks and commercial services delivering to addresses near the road closures will be allowed in, but they must use one of the checkpoints, the city said