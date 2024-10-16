Richard Gard, who fought in two wars during a decorated military career, dies at 101

Military career

Gard was drafted into the Army in 1943, at the age of 18, and appointed squad leader right out of basic training at Camp Polk, Louisiana.

He was eventually deployed to England during World War II. Of the five major battles in Europe, Gard was a part of the first four.

Just three days after D-Day in 1944, Gard landed on Utah Beach in Normandy, France, with the U.S. Army. Gard was a staff sergeant in the 44th Armored Infantry Battalion, 6th Armored Division. He was responsible for leading his platoon area of the U.S. troops as they made their way into France and Belgium.

During the Battle of the Bulge, he received the Silver Star for gallantry in action in the vicinity of Bastogne, Belgium, on Jan. 4, 1945. He led his platoon through heavy artillery and mortar fire to take an area of woods despite depleted numbers and heavy counterattacks.

During an enemy counterattack, he made his way forward 100 yards to treat and evacuate a man wounded on outpost duty. He was wounded in Belgium on Jan. 16, 1945.

“You are proud to do things for your country,” once told the Dayton Daily News. “The U.S. Army gave me a chance to better myself ... and get an education.”

After the war, he served in the Army Reserves for another two years. He also earned a degree in engineering from the University of Dayton, attending night school while employed at NCR. Gard was also recalled to active duty for the Korean War in 1950, at which time he rose to the rank of master sergeant.

Personal life

Gard met his future wife, Gladys, while roller skating in Dayton. Upon his completion of basic training, his wife traveled to Louisiana, where they were married on on June 12, 1944, prior to his deployment overseas.

Gard was a mechanical engineer with NCR for 38 years and later an airplane inspector for McCauley Industrial Division of Cessna Aircraft.

During retirement, Gard and his wife enjoyed spending time at Indian Lake, golf, boating, and driving around in his T-bird convertible. The couple resided in West Carrollton, where they put down roots in 1950.

For the celebration of Gard’s 100th birthday, he received more than 500 cards, many of them with lengthy hand-written letters of thanks. The surprise party also included a parade past his home and flyover of an original 1943 PT-19A Cornell warplane.

Gard is survived by his wife of 81 years, Gladys Gard, sister Martha Wendling, nieces & nephews Patricia (Danny) Mays, Terry Lee Gard, Regina (Garry) Delph, and Rick (Janice) Gard, as well as numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral Services and Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday at the Swart Funeral Home in West Carrollton. Private burial will follow at the Highland Memorial Cemetery in West Liberty. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Thursday at the funeral home.