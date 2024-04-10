Rhinestahl acquires German firm to form new Warren County company

BreakingNews
Rhinestahl Corp., a Mason company that supports GE Aviation and its customers for major commercial and military engine programs, is acquiring a German aviation company, forming a new Mason-based business.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

ExploreDayton’s GE Aerospace operations: ‘Investing in the future of flight’

Rhinestahl said Tuesday it agreed to acquire Hydro Systems KG, with the organizations planning to become RH Aero Systems, a company that will focus on engine and airframe tooling, ground support equipment and engineered products.

RH Aero Systems’ global headquarters will be in Mason, while Rhinestahl and Hydro’s headquarters will remain in Mason and Germany, respectively.

“With more than a century of combined industry experience, RH Aero Systems, through its strong Rhinestahl and Hydro businesses, will redefine what OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), MROs (maintenance, repair and overhaul businesses), and operators can expect from a single solution provider,” Rhinestahl said in its announcement.

The combined company will have more than 15 global service centers for engine and airframe tooling and GSE (ground support equipment) repair, upgrades, calibrations and load testing.

“Previously, when you assessed the tooling and GSE market, there were a handful of significant players. But now, in combining Rhinestahl and Hydro, the two largest and most comprehensive industry leaders, along with the synergies that will be available to all our customers by leveraging the two business’s complementary expertise, competencies, and resources, game-changing value will be created for our customers,” said Dieter Moeller, CEO and president of Rhinestahl.

Both companies are privately held.

Hydro is based Biberach, Germany, with subsidiaries, service centers and other locations in China, France, Germany, Singapore, UAE, the UK and the United States.

