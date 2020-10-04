Regal cinemas announces temporary closing of all U.S. theaters

These closures will impact approximately 40,000 employees across the U.S., according to the news release.

“Despite our work, positive feedback from our customers and the fact that there has been no evidence to date linking any COVID cases with cinemas, we have not been given a route to reopen in New York, although other indoor activities – like indoor dining, bowling and casinos were already allowed. The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply our customers with the lineup of blockbusters they’ve come to expect from us,” Greidinger said in the news release.

MGM Holdings announced the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” would not be released until April 2021, the second postponement of that movie and one of multiple movie debuts that have been delayed due to the pandemic.

According to the release, Regal will monitor the situation and resume operations when studios are able to bring big releases back to the big screen.

Theaters are struggling to attract customers and can only seat a limited number of people due to social distancing requirements. Currently, Regal is showing a mix of new movies, like “Tenet,” and older ones like “The Empire Strikes Back.”

No layoff notices have been filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services since the theater reopened in August.

Media contacts at Cineworld and Regal could not be reached for comment.

