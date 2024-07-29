Recreational cannabis ‘opening days’ rules deal with outdoor music, free samples

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control passed down guidelines for dispensaries to follow on their first days of recreational sale.

Under Ohio law, dispensaries are not allowed to give away free samples — infused or uninfused. Marijuana also cannot be consumed at their locations.

But the state code also extends to outdoor festivities: no music can be played outside, and no food can be sold or given away on the dispensary’s property. Dispensaries are also not allowed to have outdoor decor or signage that isn’t approved by state cannabis officials, and no ribbon cuttings can occur outside, according to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control.

“These restrictions extend to dispensary premises, parking lots and any property over which the dispensary has control,” the division stated in a message to dispensaries.

But inside the dispensaries, cannabis businesses can play music, pass out non-alcoholic beverages, put up decorations and hold ribbon cutting ceremonies.

The division said violating these rules could result in an up to $50,000 fine.

After the recreational marijuana initiated statute went into effect last year, many Ohioans 21 and over have been legally growing and possessing cannabis at home.

Though adults can legally possess marijuana, they have nowhere to legally buy it.

Statewide, a total of 134 dispensaries have received provisional licenses for recreational sale. Of these, 18 are located in the Dayton region.

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control has not granted a dual-use certificate of operation to any dispensary in the state as of this week, which is the final approval needed from the state for recreational sale.

Under the new Ohio law, the state cannabis division will need to issue certificates of operation to dispensaries by Sept. 7.