Recent Cincinnati high school graduate ICE detainee no longer listed in Butler County Jail inmate roster

However, officials from the Department of Human Services did not confirm the details of Colindres’ move.

WCPO reached out to the Butler County Jail for clarification regarding Colindres’ status, but have yet to receive a response.

Colindres’ family moved to the United States in 2014, when Colindres was 8 years old, seeking asylum after claims of gang activity against them in Honduras. In 2023, that asylum case was denied.

Earlier this month, the family attended what they believed would be a routine check-in with immigration officials, but Colindres was detained.

Colindres, who spent his time playing soccer with his teammates, has been in jail ever since.

His detention has been devastating for Colindres’ teammates, who have been vocal about the human impact of deportation cases, emphasizing that behind every case is a personal story.