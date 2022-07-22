Recalls: SCUBA diving computer shows error; glass vials, welding can break

LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules

The glass packaging of the small, sealed vials, or ampoules, can weaken over time and break when opened, posing a laceration hazard to fingers and hands.

The recall affects about 200,200 units.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and visit the Vichy USA Consumer Care website or call 844-973-0595 for a full refund.

Key West Knock Down Hammock Stand

The Hammock Source is recalling about 32,500 hammock stands because the weld attaching the stand to the base can break, posting a fall hazard.

The hammock stands were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores and online at Lowes.com for about $120 between October 2020 and May 2022.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hammock stands and contact The Hammock Source for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers can email standrecall@keywest-hammocks.com or call 888-744-4366.