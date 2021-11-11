Recall: Trader Joe’s chicken burgers may contain bone pieces

Nearly 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products are under recall because they may contain pieces of bone, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.
The patties were produced on various dates between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29. Following are the patties under recall:
- 1-pound cardboard packages containing four pieces of “Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671 or 2721 on the label.
- 9-pound bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 on the label.
The patties have the establishment number EST P-8276 printed near the USDA mark of inspection.
The problem was discovered after consumers found the pieces f bone in the chicken burger product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
The products could be in consumers’ freezers. Anyone who has purchased them is urged to not eat it and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Frank Sorba, president of Innovative Solutions Inc. at 206-365-7200 or frank@innovativesolutionsinc.us.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).
